BREAKING: 'Red alert': Owners banned from saving $80k boat

Christine Mckee
| 5th Apr 2017 6:24 PM Updated: 7:02 PM
TENSE WAIT: Grant and Chavarn Perfect are prohibited from checking their boat in the Fitzroy River until Monday.
TENSE WAIT: Grant and Chavarn Perfect are prohibited from checking their boat in the Fitzroy River until Monday. Christine McKee

FOR 40 years Grant Perfect has lived in Rocky and seen floods come and go. He's had a boat in the river his whole life, his father before him and his grandfather before that.

When the flood waters rise, Grant knows exactly what to do and just as in past years, his 31 foot flybridge cruiser is tucked away in one of the creeks, away from the river's turbulence and debris where it can be monitored.

But this morning, without any notice, a directive was issued by the harbour master and boaties are no longer allowed on the river to check their boats.

Grant's wife, Chavarn says it's a situation that needs careful monitoring.

"As the water gets higher, you need to let more rope out," she said.

"If you let it all out it at once, it will get caught up in the mangroves."

Grant and Chavarn's boat is moored alongside Chavarn's father's 40 foot cement boat.

"It draws a lot of water and if he doesn't get out of the creek fast once the water starts to drop, he'll be there until the next flood," she said.

According to Grant and Chavarn, boaties were told this morning that they can't go onto the river until Monday, but they say if they can't get to their $80,000 boat to let more more rope out, it will sink.

"You'd think people with registered boats and registered moorings would have been notified before the order was given, but nobody told us," she said.

"If we'd have known, we could have taken precautions and gone to Port Alma where the water is calmer."

Earlier this morning, the couple met a fellow with a yacht moored just metres off the bank near the Coast Guard, with a broken stern rope.

"He's been told he's not allowed to go out and fix it," Grant said.

"I understand their concerns but it's so calm there and we're not on the river to muck around...you're there to do a job and get out of there.

"There's been no assistance given to secure boats.

"This morning they told us to just go home and forget it."

A spokesman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said the Bureau of Meteorology had issued a flood warning for the Fitzroy River a week ago.

"Last Friday the Regional Harbour Master issued a yellow alert to mariners to be aware of potential flooding," he said.

"At the same time, Maritime Safety Queensland marine officers canvassed mooring holders and all known vessel owners to advise of imminent flooding and measures needed to be taken.

"Boaties are always encouraged to check the weather and refer to their regional extreme weather contingency plans well in advance of any event."

MSQ has advised boaties to keep vessels out of the Fitzroy River and coastal waters at Port Alma over the coming days.

"The Fitzroy River and Port Alma are not safe while the flood event continues," the spokesman said.

"The Fitzroy River and Port Alma remain at Red Alert for flooding until further notice.

"This means that all vessels should be in their shelter location and no vessels should be moving.

"Port Alma is closed to trade shipping and it is expected to remain closed until the flood waters recede and checks have been made to ensure the channels and berths are clear of debris.

"Flood waters and higher tides can create serious risks to safe navigation." , including missing or relocated navigation aids, stronger currents and submerged hazards.

"Boaties are reminded conditions in flood waters are unstable and all boating is unsafe.

"Boaties may think they're prepared, but if a vessel is hit by a submerged log or other debris, the consequences could be tragic.

"Experience does not count during flood events - the same rules for the road apply for rivers and coastal waters - if it's flooded, forget it.

"Boaties entering the Fitzroy River or waters off Port Alma are putting their lives at risk and those of emergency services. Stay dry, keep your vessels docked and stay alive."　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  boaties fitzroy flood 2017 marine safety queensland rockhampton flood 2017

