BOATIES BEWARE: Gale force wind warning for Capricornia

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a gale forced winds warning for Easter Sunday, however, it is expected to be downgraded as early as tomorrow.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a gale force wind warning for majority of the Capricorn Coast which could impact Easter boating activity.

The warning also extends to the Fraser Island coast, but is expected to be downgraded to a strong wind warning by tomorrow morning.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman said it could create some potentially dangerous conditions on the water and urged boaties to take necessary caution.

BOM's weather warning followed news the Gladstone region received between four to seven millimetres of rain overnight.

With 20 to 50mm expected over the next 24 hours across the Gladstone region, the BOM spokesman said we were poised for more rain.

"Everything is sort of in-line with Gladstone but still quite a long way off shore," he said.

"It is moving towards the area, the rain will more than likely come down as we progress through the day."

The BOM spokesman said the cooler conditions the region has experienced over the weekend can be attributed to the cloud cover and strong winds.

"We have experienced strong southerly winds pushing cooler air up from the Tasman Sea, where in previous weeks we have seen warm northerly, north-easterly causing hot conditions," he said.

