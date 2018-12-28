Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAD WEATHER: Strong winds cause rough seas at Rosslyn Bay Marina.
BAD WEATHER: Strong winds cause rough seas at Rosslyn Bay Marina. Yeppoon Coastguard
Weather

Boaties forced to stay home this Christmas and into weekend

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Dec 2018 1:34 PM

YEPPOON Coastguard is urging boaties to stay home this weekend.

A high pressure system in the Tasman Sea will maintain a ridge over southern Queensland waters, the Bureau of Meteorology has reported.

Today, the seas will reach 1.5 to 2 metres, with a swell of below 1 metre inshore and 1.5 metres off shore. The winds are east to southeasterly 15-20 knots, reaching up to 25 knots offshore north of Cape Capricorn at time.

On Saturday, it is slightly less with 15 to 20 knots and seas are at 1.5 metres to 2 metres.

Sunday is easterly winds, 15 to 20 knots, seas of 1 to 1.5 metres, increasing to 1.5 to 2 metres offshore north of Cape Capricorn.

The swell is easterly around 1 metre inshore, increasing to 1.5 to 2.5 metres offshore.

"This is certainly weather to stay at home... build up some family brownie points for staying home for when you do go out,” the coastguard said.

The rough seas have been hanging around since last Saturday.

"It is unusual for it to be as rough as it has for as long as it has... it has persisted now for 10 days,” the coastguard said.

"We would strongly recommend people don't go out.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    premium_icon 2018's Top 10 political moments in CQ: #5 to 1

    Politics These were the biggest political stories for CQ in 2018

    Armed robber's vehicle fuelled up at servo on Bruce Hwy

    Armed robber's vehicle fuelled up at servo on Bruce Hwy

    Crime Reports indicate vehicle spotted north of Rockhampton

    Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    premium_icon Rocky councillor questions missing link in $75m hwy upgrade

    Council News She says the town needs the government to deliver on vital section.

    Smoke hazards on Bruce Hwy from multiple fires

    Smoke hazards on Bruce Hwy from multiple fires

    Breaking Police chasing alleged armed robber spotted fires

    • 28th Dec 2018 1:02 PM

    Local Partners