Boaties forced to stay home this Christmas and into weekend

YEPPOON Coastguard is urging boaties to stay home this weekend.

A high pressure system in the Tasman Sea will maintain a ridge over southern Queensland waters, the Bureau of Meteorology has reported.

Today, the seas will reach 1.5 to 2 metres, with a swell of below 1 metre inshore and 1.5 metres off shore. The winds are east to southeasterly 15-20 knots, reaching up to 25 knots offshore north of Cape Capricorn at time.

On Saturday, it is slightly less with 15 to 20 knots and seas are at 1.5 metres to 2 metres.

Sunday is easterly winds, 15 to 20 knots, seas of 1 to 1.5 metres, increasing to 1.5 to 2 metres offshore north of Cape Capricorn.

The swell is easterly around 1 metre inshore, increasing to 1.5 to 2.5 metres offshore.

"This is certainly weather to stay at home... build up some family brownie points for staying home for when you do go out,” the coastguard said.

The rough seas have been hanging around since last Saturday.

"It is unusual for it to be as rough as it has for as long as it has... it has persisted now for 10 days,” the coastguard said.

"We would strongly recommend people don't go out.”