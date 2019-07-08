Boaties urged to stay clear of a broken pipeline

BOAT captains are being urged to stay away from a broken pipeline outside of Rosslyn Bay.

The pipeline was damaged and moved by unseasonally rough seas.

The Harbour Controller at Rosslyn Bay urged boats to stay half a mile away from the buoys surrounding the pipeline when entering or leaving Rosslyn Bay Harbour until the pipeline is secured.

Once the pipeline is complete, it will carry spoil from the dredging inside the harbour.

Contractors will work to secure the pipeline today.