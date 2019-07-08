Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WEEKLY REPORT: Coast Guard Yeppoon advises boats to stay clear of a broken pipeline
WEEKLY REPORT: Coast Guard Yeppoon advises boats to stay clear of a broken pipeline Contributed
News

Boaties urged to stay clear of a broken pipeline

Meg Bolton
by
8th Jul 2019 3:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOAT captains are being urged to stay away from a broken pipeline outside of Rosslyn Bay.

The pipeline was damaged and moved by unseasonally rough seas.

The Harbour Controller at Rosslyn Bay urged boats to stay half a mile away from the buoys surrounding the pipeline when entering or leaving Rosslyn Bay Harbour until the pipeline is secured.

Once the pipeline is complete, it will carry spoil from the dredging inside the harbour.

Contractors will work to secure the pipeline today.

boats coast guard yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Zeek reveals what's ahead after divisive grand finale song

    premium_icon Zeek reveals what's ahead after divisive grand finale song

    News Viewers question coach's song choices for Rocky-raised artist

    Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    premium_icon Local group keeps homeless man's most prized possession safe

    News Jeremy has one less concern thanks to the kindness of others.

    New moon flips boat and leaves campers stranded

    premium_icon New moon flips boat and leaves campers stranded

    News The couple were staying on Great Keppel Island.

    Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    premium_icon Busby Marou put an end to using alcohol to cope

    News Rocky duo release new chapter of music