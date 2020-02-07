Boaties urged to take caution in high tides this weekend

Yeppoon Coastguard member Elizabeth Goodsell said the anticipated king tide on Monday at 9.54am would be one of the highest for the year at 5.06 metres.

“While the tide is high and we are anticipating some rain, at this stage we don’t expect high winds so boaties should take the usual precautions such as ensure moored boats have adequate drainage, tip tenders upside downside to avoid water filling and remove any loose articles from the deck,” Ms Goodsell said.

“With the high tide comes a very low tide at 0.51m at 4.30pm in the afternoon so boats with a deep keel will need to wait until a higher tide before trying to enter Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

“We will all be keeping an eye on the low out to the Coral Sea so if in doubt, ensure you go online to the BOM website and check the weather before heading out on the water.”

Rain forecast until February 14.

The wet weather is not over yet - areas across the Central Queensland region could be in for up to 50mm over the next week according to computer modelling.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology’s forecasts, the Capricornia area will get 25mm over the next four days and areas out west are due for 1-15mm up to next Monday.

Rain forecast until next Monday.

On Saturday, Rockhampton, Yeppoon and areas around Longreach are expected to receive up to 5mm, with Biloela and Emerald in for up to 10mm.

The modelling predicts that rain will pick up slightly on Sunday, with Rockhampton in for 10-15mm and Emerald and Moranbah in for 5-10mm.

Capricorn Coast boaties are also being urged to remain aware as tides pick up this weekend, with conditions labelled as “extreme” as the full moon emerges on Sunday night.

Yeppoon Coast Guard released a warning on Friday morning, informing boaties that the highest tides would occur during the day over the weekend.

A peak of 5.06m is expected at Rosslyn Bay on Monday morning. This means extremely low tides will occur during the night.

Moderate winds forecast during the weekend are likely to attract boaties, and Flotilla Commander Jim Warren said the Coast Guard was usually called to assist at these times.

Calls for assistances during extreme tides can be due to:

Anchored boats grounding or striking rocks when they swing at low tide, or going adrift as the tide rises when insufficient anchor line is used and the anchor drags.

Unattended boats and jet skis stranded on beaches due to a falling tide, or being overturned and swamped on beaches by waves on a rising tide.

Boaties are urged to use the free radio service and register their trip on VHF Channel 21/22 and use a set of tide tables (available from the Coast Guard at Rosslyn Bay).