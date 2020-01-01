Bob Brown makes a CQ New Year resolution

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 05: Bob Brown speaks during a stop-Adani rally outside Parliament House on May 05, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. The stop-Adani convoy of environmental activists led by former Greens leader, Bob Brown, travelled from Tasmania to Canberra via New South Wales and Queensland to bring to light the issue of the Adani coal mine and climate change. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 05: Bob Brown speaks during a stop-Adani rally outside Parliament House on May 05, 2019 in Canberra, Australia. The stop-Adani convoy of environmental activists led by former Greens leader, Bob Brown, travelled from Tasmania to Canberra via New South Wales and Queensland to bring to light the issue of the Adani coal mine and climate change. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/

Former Greens leader and environmentalist Bob Brown has made a “New Decade resolution” to return to Central Queensland in defiance of Adani’s Carmichael mine.

Dr Brown led a Stop Adani Convoy to Central Queensland in April last year and was met with fierce opposition at the convoy’s destination in Clermont.

Despite that, he has vowed to return this year for another demonstration in “defence of the planet’s climate and species”.

The 'Stop Adani Convoy' arrives at Parliament House in Canberra ahead of a planned protest on Sunday. Picture by Sean Davey.

“PM Scott Morrison is expected to meet billionaire Gautam Adani in January. He will see Adani in India and I will see Adrian Burragubba and Adani’s growing mess in Australia,” he said.

“Once again our PM would be wiser to stay home. Australians will get more active to save this overheating, burning, drought-ridden planet’s atmosphere from worse greenhouse gas pollution.”

“The Adani mine, taken from Wangan and Jagalingou country, will end up a stranded asset,” Dr Brown said.

Conservationist and former Greens leader Bob Brown is seen during a Stop Adani rally in Brisbane, Monday, April 22, 2019. Brown has led a convoy which departed Hobart on April 17 who today joined protestors to march on the Adani HQ in Brisbane's CBD. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

Following the 2019 Federal Election, Queensland representatives including Resource Minister Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry cited the convoy’s trip to Clermont as a tipping point for the Federal Election.

A spokesman from Dr Brown’s office said the trip would most likely be made in late January but would not involve a convoy like last year’s expedition.

He will be making an unofficial visit to the Adani mine site.

The spokesman said Dr Brown wanted to reconnect with the region.