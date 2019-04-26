Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON THE ROAD: Dr Bob Brown in Rockhampton.
ON THE ROAD: Dr Bob Brown in Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK24041abobbrown
Environment

Bob Brown's brief history of coal-fired power advocacy

Jack Evans
by
26th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Stop Adani Convoy moves on to Clermont for a weekend for its pinnacle event in the Galilee Basin with aims to stop coal burning, but for convoy leader Dr Bob Brown the anti-coal narrative has not been a constant.

The Franklin Dam Campaign lasted through the 1970s and 80s and was a watershed moment for the green movement in Australia which saw environmental concerns prevail over the construction of a dam and hydro facilities on the Gordon River in Tasmania.

Dr Brown, lead the campaign against the dam in to the 1983 election which saw Bob Hawke elected, who had previously promised to stop the dam from being built.

The Federal and Tasmanian governments took the plight of the Frankin Dam to the High Court, resulting in ruling in the Federal Government's favour, stopping the dam.

However, to compensate for the dams promised addition to the Tasmanian electricity grid, Dr Brown suggested a coal-fired power station presented a better alternative.

Hobart newspaper The Mercury reported in 1981 that Dr Brown believed a coal-fired thermal station was a "manifestly better" option than more dams. He did however, state building a coal-fired thermal station on the Tasmanian coal fields was a "Medium Ground Option".

Dr Brown has since addressed his comments made in the in the early '80s saying it was a choice between the destructive dam and a coal-fired power station when asked by an audience member of ABC's Q and A program in 2014.

"Our Focus right through the Franklin campaign was renewable energy, and stopping the waste of energy," he said.

"In Tasmania, the debate was totally about the coal-fired power station and/or the Franklin (dam).

"We did not need a big new polluting, whether it was the dam or the coal-fired power station option."

Mediator Tony Jones asked whether Dr Brown acknowledged he made to comments to which he conceded; " It was in the paper, and I was wrong."

The proposed coal-fired power station in Tasmania never went ahead.

bob brown coal debate stop adani convoy tasmania
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    More counter rallies expected to occur along Convoy's trip

    premium_icon More counter rallies expected to occur along Convoy's trip

    Environment Counter rally organiser said the Stop Adani Convoy can expect more opposition

    • 26th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

    premium_icon Candidates discuss Capricornia's move towards renewables

    Politics In what ways can this region begin moving towards renewable energy?

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

    premium_icon What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

    News Find out the hottest events this weekend

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Man with 18 prior DV convictions jailed for latest breach

    premium_icon Man with 18 prior DV convictions jailed for latest breach

    Crime He told police he was at the station to be locked up