DIANNE RECOVERED: Bodies may be inside ill-fated trawler

INVESTIGATION: The FV Dianne was towed to the Port of Bundaberg overnight. Simon young Solana Photography

POLICE say the bodies of the missing men from sunken fishing trawler MV Dianne could possibly still be on board.

The vessel was towed into the Port of Bundaberg overnight after sinking off the coast of Seventeen Seventy in October last year.

The bodies of 30-year-old Adam Hoffman and 45-year-old Ben Leahy were found by police divers.

Eli Tonks, 39, Adam Bidner, 33, Zach Feeney, 28, and Chris Sammut, 34, are presumed not to have survived.

On February 12, the Dianne was partially raised to enable salvage crews the opportunity to conduct preparations in order to further raise the sea cucumber trawler to the surface.

On Friday, crews began the slow journey to port - towing the fishing vessel back under water.

Over the course of the today, the Dianne will have water pumped out of her and will be prepared for a lift on to land.

RECOVERY: Inspector Pat Swindells fronted media today after the sunken trawler Dianne was towed into Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Police Inspector Pat Swindells fronted media this morning and said investigations would continue until police could help give closure to family members of the lost crew members.

"There is a possibility the men may be on board," Insp Swindells said.

"The police divers did an amazing job in some very hostile conditions to initially get into the vessel (after it sank)," he said.

"Now it is very important that we get as much information that we can.

"It will give the families some closure and they can continue on with the grieving process."

The four crew members remain unaccounted for despite an extensive search of the surrounding land and sea having been conducted. Photo: Contributed Ashley Clark

Insp Swindells said the recovery process and efforts to get the trawler to Bundaberg had been a constant struggle and were repeatedly hampered by bad weather.

"The weather conditions and the way the vessel was sitting on the sea floor made recovery efforts very difficult," he said.

"Now that we have it here we can see the hull of the vessel is intact.

"It won't be until we pump the water out of it until we see what the condition of it is inside."

Investigations will now continue with water police, detectives, scientific staff and maritime safety officers to determine exactly how the vessel sank and what happened on October 16.

"Later on today they will attempt to pump the Dianne out and once it has been empty of water, police will continue the investigation," Insp Swindells said.

"We will get the fire service in to do some testing to make sure other services can safely go on board.

"Specialist police will come out from Brisbane and our detectives will continue to try and find out exactly what happened and how it sunk."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk issued a statement, paying her respects to the loved ones of those lost.

"The family and friends of the six men lost from the Dianne remain in our thoughts and prayers," she said.

"I pay tribute to all those involved the initial search, and those who have worked in the recovery efforts that now allow for thorough investigations into this tragedy."