Body builder shines in first international pro event

BODY BUILDING: Yeppoon’s Anouska Lunau is celebrating after finishing fourth in her first competition as a professional athlete.

The 34-year-old was in a 13-strong field at the ICN World Pro Night of Champions in Melbourne.

The result was the culmination of two years of intense training, strict dieting and immense sacrifice.

“I had no clue whether I had a chance of even placing but I was really hoping to,” Lunau said.

“They call out the top five placings and when they didn’t call me as fifth I thought I had missed out.

“When they called me at fourth it was: ‘Phew, wow, great. Tick that off the list’.

“I just had a big smile on my face. I got to stand there on the podium and feel proud but also relieved as well because it was the last show so I was finished.”

It has been a big couple of months for Lunau.

She started the competition season by winning Miss Classic Figure and open overall Miss Figure Champion at the ICN Townsville Tropix in September.

She then won open overall Miss Classic Figure and Miss Figure Champion at the ICN Queensland titles in Brisbane. n November.

At the ICN national titles in Sydney a week later, she won the Division 3 Open Miss Figure and was awarded a coveted pro card, which qualified her for the international event.

Lunau said it was a “huge relief” to get the pro card.

“There are so many people who do the same amount of work and bring their best to the stage,” she said.

“You only need someone there who is slightly better than you and you miss out. I was just so relieved that I secured it because you don’t get many opportunities.”

Lunau was working as a group fitness instructor when, on the urgings of then coach Paul Davis, she competed for the first time in 2017.

She enjoyed some success in the Miss Fitness category before making the decision to try her hand at Miss Figure.

She gave up her instructing job and joined forces with Brandon Kempter of BK Conditioning on the Gold Coast.

“When you want to be really competitive you’ve got to train specifically for what you’re doing,” she said.

“I decided that I would throw everything at this body building life for a good few years and it certainly paid off.”

Lunau said the strict regimen appealed to her because it was “a lifestyle, a 24/7 thing”.

She is enjoying several weeks of “flexible training and diet” before the hard work begins again in preparation for her next show, which could be two years away.

“When you’re competing naturally it takes time, it’s a very slow process to put on muscle and you need to give your body that break,” she said.

“Because you diet for more than half a year, to diet successfully again you need at least 18 months to two years ideally between shows.

“That’s what a lot of people don’t realise about the sport – they think you just start training and dieting 12 weeks out.”

Lunau said her ultimate goal was to win a pro show.

“A lot of it is about beating yourself. You want to perform at your best and each time you get on stage you want to be better than the last time you were up there,” she said.