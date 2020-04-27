Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLAIM DEATH: Police urge anybody with information about the death to come forward.
CLAIM DEATH: Police urge anybody with information about the death to come forward.
News

Body discovered in CQ mining claim

Timothy Cox
27th Apr 2020 3:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN died at a Sapphire mining claim and his body was later discovered by a friend.

Police and ambulance services responded to a triple-zero call from a claim on Rockhound Road on Friday, April 24 at 10.30am.

Anakie Police Sergeant Paul Cognet said that a man, 48, was found dead inside the claim by a visiting friend.

Anakie officers and Emerald crime investigators looked into the matter, and forensic investigators examined the scene over the weekend.

Sgt Cognet said the man lived at the claim for several years and the cause of death was unknown.

"Police would like to thank all members of the Gemfields community who have already assisted with this investigation," he said.

"Members of the public with relevant information, who have not already spoken with Police are being urged to come forward."

A report for the coroner is forthcoming.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    The great reset button

    The great reset button
    • 27th Apr 2020 3:00 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wife ‘textbook domestic violence victim’ who has been conditioned

        premium_icon Wife ‘textbook domestic violence victim’ who has been...

        News A RECIDIVIST domestic violence offender sobbed during his sentence for assaulting his wife, daughter and neighbour.

        No new COVID-19 cases for CQ as new app is pushed

        premium_icon No new COVID-19 cases for CQ as new app is pushed

        News CENTRAL Queensland recorded no new coronavirus cases on Monday, while the state’s...

        • 27th Apr 2020 2:00 PM
        CQ told to brace for cold snap

        premium_icon CQ told to brace for cold snap

        News Residents have been warned to rug up as forecasters say the mercury will...

        ‘The busiest we’ve ever been’: COVID-19 brings bike shop boom

        premium_icon ‘The busiest we’ve ever been’: COVID-19 brings bike shop...

        News Lockdown brings cyclists aplenty out of the woodwork in Central Queensland.