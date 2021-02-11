Menu
A body has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach. Police are on the scene and have blocked off access to the beach. Picture: Judith Aisthorpe
News

Body discovered washed up on NT beach

by Denise Cahill
11th Feb 2021 9:57 AM
A BODY has been discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach.

News Corp Australia understands the man's body was discovered outside the Darwin Surf Club.

Police have confirmed a man's body, which rests below the high tide mark, has been found on the beach.

Officers have blocked off access to the beach.

Emergency services personnel are yet to determine the circumstances around the man's death.

Police were notified just after 7am this morning and are still on scene setting up a crime scene.

Currently the Casuarina Beach is closed in the area around the Surf Life Saving Club.


Originally published as Body discovered washed up on Casuarina Beach

