Tasmania Police are investigating after a body was found in Ulverstone. Picture: Patrick Gee
News

Body found at suburban seaside home

by Jack Paynter
15th Jun 2021 7:11 AM | Updated: 7:32 AM

A crime scene has been established after a person was found dead in northern Tasmania.

Police were called to an address in Main St, Ulverstone, about 20km west of Devonport in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Tasmania Police confirmed one person was dead and officers were “conducting a crime investigation”, but they are yet to release any further details.

Police have the street blocked off between Shaw St and Eastland Drive.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around 3am has been urged to contact police on 131 444.

An update is expected later on Tuesday morning.

jack.paynter@news.com.au

