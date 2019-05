Body found in drain on Brisbane’s bayside at Wynnum. Picture: David Clark

A CRIME scene has been set up at Wynnum after workers discovered a body in an underground drain.

Police were called to the Wynnum Queensland Urban Utilities facility at 12.10pm after workers made the gruesome discovery.

The drain is located near the Wynumn foreshore on the corner of Granada and Adam street, at Wynumn.

It is not yet known whether the body is a male or female or whether it was washed to the location.

More to come.

