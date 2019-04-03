Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary Stats High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna.
Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary Stats High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna.
Crime

Man extradited over body found in freezer

by Greg Stolz
3rd Apr 2019 9:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been extradited to Queensland over the alleged "body in the freezer" murder of a former high school teacher.

Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary State High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna.

Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary Stats High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna.
Remains believed to be those of former Bremer and Centenary Stats High science teacher David Thornton were found this week in a freezer buried in his backyard at Goodna.

Police excavated the property after a witness reported seeing someone burying two fridges at the Goodna residence last week.

Mr Thornton, 58, was reported missing last month but neighbours said they had not seen him since January.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, who police alleged knew Mr Thornton, was arrested at Byron Bay on Tuesday.

He faced an extradition hearing in Tweed Heads Local Court today via video link from the police cells.

Bearded and wearing a blue flannel shirt, Weaver sat with his hands clasped, showing no emotion.

Weaver's lawyer did not oppose the extradition application and he was remanded into the custody of Queensland detectives.

He is expected to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court later today.

 

Police remove a chest freezer from a crime scene at Parker St Goodna. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh
Police remove a chest freezer from a crime scene at Parker St Goodna. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Waugh

More Stories

alleged murder. editors picks body in freezer extradition ipswich

Top Stories

    Truck and caravan collide on major CQ highway

    premium_icon Truck and caravan collide on major CQ highway

    Breaking Three patients involved in crash, one lane blocked on Carnarvon Hwy near Rolleston

    • 3rd Apr 2019 9:45 AM
    LNP not happy with Labor climate policy

    premium_icon LNP not happy with Labor climate policy

    Politics Electric cars and emissions reduction under fire from Local LNP

    With Colin, family was always number one

    premium_icon With Colin, family was always number one

    Community Rocky dad remembered for larger-than-life legacy after horror crash

    Opening for new Yeppoon restaurant revealed

    premium_icon Opening for new Yeppoon restaurant revealed

    News The Rocks is set to be one of Yeppoon's hottest locations