Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
Police have located a body believed to be missing Evans Head woman Amber Christie.
News

Body found in search for missing woman

Holly Cormack
9th May 2020 6:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE searching for missing Evans Head woman, Amber Christie, have located a body in Bundjalung National Park.

Officers from Richmond Police District had been searching for the 49-year-old mother, who left her home on Ash Street at around 4.15pm on Sunday and was last sighted on CCTV footage outside a licensed establishment in the town.

A large-scale multi-agency search was conducted around the Evans Head region, with assistance from officers from Richmond PD, Police Rescue, OSG, PolAir, SES volunteers, Richmond Valley Council rangers, and NSW Surf Life Saving.

About 10.30am this morning (Saturday May 9), during a further search of bushland at Bundjalung National Park, police located a body.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, it is believed to be that of the missing woman.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

More to come.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        premium_icon COVID-19 throws CQ’s massive Exercise Wallaby into doubt

        News 2020 marks the 30th anniversary of exercises with the Singapore Armed Forces.

        Mother daughter duo gives 51 years’ service

        premium_icon Mother daughter duo gives 51 years’ service

        News As Mother’s Day fast approaches, we take a look at this powerhouse team from Mater...

        Queensland darts star reveals his lockdown 'hell'

        premium_icon Queensland darts star reveals his lockdown 'hell'

        Sport Anderson waited just a short drive away from his wife and son.

        Yeppoon girl a national finalist in Girlfriend Magazine comp

        premium_icon Yeppoon girl a national finalist in Girlfriend Magazine comp

        Fashion & Beauty Girlfriend’s Model Search has launched some of Australia’s most talented young...