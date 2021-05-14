Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Body found on Harbour Beach in Mackay
Crime

Body found on Mackay’s Harbour Beach

Melanie Whiting
Tara Miko
and , melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th May 2021 7:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A body has been found washed ashore at Mackay's Harbour Beach early Friday morning.

Police were called to the area off East Point Drive near Mulherin Park about 6.45am with reports of a body on the beach.

A police spokesman said initial investigations indicate the death was not suspicious.

Scenes of Crime officers and Criminal Investigation Branch detectives were called to the area, arriving on scene after 7.30am.

A body was found on the shore at Harbour Beach near Mulherin Park at Mackay Harbour on Friday. Police are investigating. Picture: Melanie Whiting
A body was found on the shore at Harbour Beach near Mulherin Park at Mackay Harbour on Friday. Police are investigating. Picture: Melanie Whiting

They remain on scene.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics were seen leaving the area shortly after 7am.

A group of people were heard crying near the park shortly after arriving in the area.

Investigations are continuing.

Emergency services at Mulherin Park off Harbour Beach in Mackay where a body was found on the shore. Police are investigating. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Emergency services at Mulherin Park off Harbour Beach in Mackay where a body was found on the shore. Police are investigating. Picture: Melanie Whiting

If you or someone you know needs help, it is available. Phone:

Lifeline: 131114

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636

SANE Australia: 1800 18 7263

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

editors picks mackay crime mackay crime news mackay harbour mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Letters: Boost for sugar industry confidence levels

        Premium Content Letters: Boost for sugar industry confidence levels

        Letters to the Editor Letters to the Editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        Rocky retail business booms at Beef 2021 stall

        Premium Content Rocky retail business booms at Beef 2021 stall

        Business Business owner orders biggest stock ever with four pallets of jeans – and it pays...

        Artist to share her story of lockdown in foreign country

        Premium Content Artist to share her story of lockdown in foreign country

        News The Yeppoon artist was in Finland for a four-week trip, before being locked down...

        Australian rock musician brings new tour to Rocky

        Premium Content Australian rock musician brings new tour to Rocky

        Music Pre-sale tickets are available next week.