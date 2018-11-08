Menu
Crime

‘Massive investigation’ delays body in barrel case

by Alexandria Utting
8th Nov 2018 12:57 PM
THE investigation into alleged killer Zlatko Sikorsky is so extensive the full brief of evidence has not yet been completed for the courts.

Sikorsky is accused of the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend Larissa Beilby at Buccan, south of Brisbane in June.

Ms Beilby had been reported missing by her father one day before her body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute, which had been dumped at Stapylton.

Sikorsky is alleged to have left the ute at the property before fleeing in another car to the Sunshine Coast.

Zlatko Sikorsky is driven into Maroochydore Police Station after a standoff with police. (AAP Image/Darren England)
The 34-year-old man was taken into custody earlier this year following a large-scale manhunt and 24-hour siege at Alexandra Headlands after the discovery of Ms Beilby's body.

Sikorsky is charged with several offences, including murder and misconduct with a corpse.

In a short mention of the matter in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court this morning, police prosecutor Sergeant Stephen Cochran said there had been delays in preparing the brief of evidence against Sikorsky because of the "size of the investigation".

Larissa Beilby’s body was found in a barrel.
A second man, Edward William Ford, from Mountain Creek, who has been charged with accessory after the fact in relation to the 16-year-old's murder also had his matter mentioned in court today.

He is also accused of arranging for Sikorsky to seek refuge at a Alexandra Headlands unit, where the siege occurred.

SERT Officers at the scene of the standoff. Photo Lachie Millard
Both men had their cases adjourned until December 20 and have been remanded in custody until that date.

Neither made an application for bail and will not be required to appear personally in court next month.

