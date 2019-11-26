Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tyson George had been missing since last week.
Tyson George had been missing since last week.
News

Body of man discovered on town’s outskirts

by NATASHA EMECK and ALYCE MOKRZYCKI
25th Nov 2019 12:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The body of a man - believed to be that of  29-year-old Tyson George who had been missing since last week - has been discovered on the outskirts of the Tennant Creek township.

The body was discovered on Monday afternoon.

"While it is believed there are no suspicious circumstances, investigations into the man's movements prior to his death will remain ongoing," NT Police said in a statement on Monday evening.

"Police will now prepare a report for the Coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends."

Mr George had not been since or heard from since he left a house on Haddock St, Tennant Creek, at about midday on November 21.

body missing tyson george

Just In

    Outrage over game show mistake

    Outrage over game show mistake
    • 26th Nov 2019 12:34 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Popular CQ business reaps benefits of deer cull

        premium_icon Popular CQ business reaps benefits of deer cull

        News State of the art traps connect to a mobile phone to alert when there is catch

        Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        premium_icon Moo-ve over! cattle crossing closes highway

        News The cows have crossed but police still urge drivers to be careful.

        When Patrick locked eyes with his meal he tasted success

        premium_icon When Patrick locked eyes with his meal he tasted success

        News Dozens ate at Schnitz Rockhampton on Monday, but their meals weren’t as special as...

        Beach front home sells for over $500k

        premium_icon Beach front home sells for over $500k

        News Two properties on the Capricorn Coast were snapped up in sales last Tuesday, with...