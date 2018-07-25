Menu
The search for Qi Yu continues.
Crime

Body of missing woman Qi Yu found

25th Jul 2018 11:31 AM
POLICE have confirmed they have found the body of missing Sydney woman Qi Yu dumped on the M1 near Berowra.

Ms Yu was allegedly murdered by her flatmate inside their shared home at Campsie following an argument over money, police say.

Qi Yu’s flatmate has been charged with her murder.
Police believe she was murdered after discovering large amounts of blood in the Campsie property and her Toyota Corolla, which was found in the neighbouring suburb of Burwood.

Senior police sources say Ms Yu was talking to her mother on the internet when their call suddenly ended about 7.15pm on Friday, June 8.

editors picks missing woman murder qi yu sydney

