Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body of a woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads.
The body of a woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads. Aisling Brennan
News

Body pulled from water off main beach

Rick Koenig
by
22nd Jun 2018 9:26 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM

THE body of an unidentified woman has been pulled from the water at Fingal Heads overnight.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendant Wayne Starling said about 6.55pm last night, police received an emergency call from someone who said there was a person in the water off Fingal Head's main beach.

Police arrived a short time later and initially requested assistance from Surf Life Savers and a rescue helicopter from Queensland.

At 7.10pm, beach vehicles driving along the shoreline spotted the individual.

A member of Fingal Heads Surf Club located the body of a fully-clothed woman believed to be in her 60s on the rocks.

CPR was commenced with assistance by the ambulance paramedics, but the woman was unable to be revived.

Police declined to comment further as the body has not yet been identified.

A NSW Police media spokesperson said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

* If you would like to speak to anybody or need help, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

editors picks fingal head fingal surf life savers tweed byron police district unidentified body
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    Morning Bulletin goes undercover at war games

    premium_icon Morning Bulletin goes undercover at war games

    News ROCKY journalist heads to Shoalwater Bay to join military exercise

    • 22nd Jun 2018 12:45 PM
    Our girls make Origin history

    premium_icon Our girls make Origin history

    News Hetherington: Amazing opportunity to pull on Maroon jersey tonight

    Kelli is muscling her way to body success

    premium_icon Kelli is muscling her way to body success

    Fashion & Beauty The mum of two is ready to take on her first overseas competition

    Local Partners