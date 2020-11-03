Menu
Clothes, shoes and a leg plate were found near the human remains off Keefton Road on the outskirts of Gympie. This is the plate they found which was attached to the left femur.
BODY UPDATE: Cops quizzed on link to gruesome M’boro killing

Jessica Grewal
2nd Nov 2020 3:33 PM
POLICE have been asked if human remains discovered near Gympie could be those of murdered Maryborough man Noel Allan Clark.

 

Missing man Noel Allan Clark 33yrs. Noel was last seen in Watt St, Murgon on 25 may 2009, his blue 1994 ford Fairmont sedan is also missing.
This is after clothing and the type of titanium plate inserted during bone surgery, was also found at the grisly scene.

Metal detectors had previously been used to search for Mr Clark's body due to the fact that plates had been inserted into his leg after a car crash.

While police revealed on Monday they were "85%" sure the remains belonged to a small female, a spokesman for Queensland Police Service said detectives "continue to consider a number of avenues in relation to this matter and this includes reviewing outstanding missing persons lists".

 

Clothes, shoes and a leg plate were found near the human remains off Keefton Road on the outskirts of Gympie.
Brisbane Supreme Court was previously told Mr Clark had an electrical cord wrapped around his neck and was beaten with a baseball bat.

His penis was also cut off before his body was disposed of, potentially at Beerburrum or near Maryborough but remains were never found.

Mr Clark was last seen at the Centrelink office on Ellena St on May 25, 2009.

He was 33 and described as 165cm tall with dark brown hair, a medium build and fair complexion.

Three people were eventually arrested over Mr Clark's death.

One of those, Fraser Coast man Graeme Kenneth Wright, is serving a life sentence for murder.

