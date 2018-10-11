Menu
The exact cause of death remains unclear. Picture: Channel 9
News

Body washes up on Aussie beach

11th Oct 2018 12:08 PM

A BODY has been found washed up on a beach in Melbourne's southeast this morning.

Detectives have now begun a major investigation after the horrific discovery near Beach Rd in Parkdale, 23km southeast of the city.

The person is yet to be formally identified. Picture: Channel 9
When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they discovered the body - understood to be a man's - on the beach foreshore shortly before 10am.

Pictures from the beach show more than a dozen detectives and police officers cordoning off the area and assembling a tent to shield the body.

Officers can also be seen taking pictures of a single pair of shoes in the sand.

The exact cause of death remains unclear and the person is yet to be formally identified.

More to come …

