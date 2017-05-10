20°
Bodybuilder accused of trafficking with cop allowed back to gym

10th May 2017 1:29 PM Updated: 2:05 PM
Stephanie Rumble / Facebook
Stephanie Rumble / Facebook Luke Mortimer

ACCUSED drug trafficker Stephanie Rumble has been allowed to return to her Rockhampton gym.

Magistrate Mark Morrow today allowed changes to the 27-year-old retail worker's bail conditions, which enable her to return to the gym and also have contact with a number of people that previously she had been ordered to keep away from.

Rumble faces a number of drug-related charges, including five counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one charge of trafficking.

In March, she was charged alongside two Rockhampton police officers after an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission, which executed search warrants at residential addresses across the Rockhampton region.

It is alleged a quantity of steroids in liquid and tablet forms were located during the commission's investigation.

Rumble was today decked out in a black jacket for her court appearance.

Mr Morrow set a committal hearing date of Wednesday, July 5.

While her bail was varied, she must stay away from co-accused Brent Anthony Culleton, 35.

 

Brent Anthony Culleton.
Brent Anthony Culleton. Facebook

The police officer's bail conditions were also varied when he appeared separately in court today.

Last month, fellow Rockhampton police officer, Troy Richard Pryczek, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

Pryczek's police union defence lawyer, Troy Schmidt, said the 30-year-old officer had used bodybuilding to deal with the stresses of his job.

 

Troy Pryczek.
Troy Pryczek. Facebook

But he made a "stupid decision" and started experimenting with steroids after becoming immersed in the gym culture.

He was fined $800.

