Bodybuilding Rocky cop accused of drug trafficking fronts court

ROCKHAMPTON police officer Brent Culleton, 35, today appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court.

The alleged drug trafficker will re-appear in the court for a committal hearing on Wednesday, July 5.

The detective constable faces a string of drug-related charges, including seven counts of supplying a dangerous drug and one of trafficking.

Culleton was charged in March after an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission, which executed search warrants at residential addresses across the Rockhampton region.

It is alleged a quantity of steroids in liquid and tablet forms were located during the commission's investigation.

A change was today made to Culleton's bail conditions during the mention.

As part of the CCC investigation a female retail worker, 27, was also charged.

Last month, fellow Rockhampton police officer, Troy Richard Pryczek, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of a dangerous drug.

Pryczek's police union defence lawyer, Troy Schmidt, said the 30-year-old officer had used bodybuilding to deal with the stresses of his job.

But he made a "stupid decision” and started experimenting with steroids after becoming immersed in the gym culture.

He was fined $800.