Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
tow truck
tow truck
News

Bogged overnight out near Rolleston

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
10th Jan 2021 7:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A gentleman who’s been stuck out near Rolleston overnight, having bogged his vehicle, will likely face a police ticket before a tow truck arrives.

He reportedly tried to contact police all night from Stuart Rd, but had phone problems.

Several tow truck companies from Emerald have declined the job, as the man has driven into an area prone to flash flooding.

The man said he reached a flooded creek before he turned around and then got bogged.

A police vehicle is attempting to locate the man to see if it can winch him out.

The Morning Bulletin reported on Saturday how flooding had closed sections of the Gregory, Capricorn and Dawson highways.

Emergency services plead with drivers not to endanger themselves and their passengers by driving into flood zones.

flooding queensland tmbnews tow truck
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FLASHBACK: What were you reading about this time last year?

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: What were you reading about this time last year?

        News While ‘Megxit’ dominated the world’s attention, The Morning Bulletin kept it local with news of bushfire funding and crocs

        UPDATE: Police chase in Allenstown

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police chase in Allenstown

        News PICTURES: Wanted on a warrant, a man has fled police.

        OPINION: Bully political journo bids farewell

        Premium Content OPINION: Bully political journo bids farewell

        News Reflections on living in CQ and an eventful four years of covering major events and...