Bogged overnight out near Rolleston

A gentleman who’s been stuck out near Rolleston overnight, having bogged his vehicle, will likely face a police ticket before a tow truck arrives.

He reportedly tried to contact police all night from Stuart Rd, but had phone problems.

Several tow truck companies from Emerald have declined the job, as the man has driven into an area prone to flash flooding.

The man said he reached a flooded creek before he turned around and then got bogged.

A police vehicle is attempting to locate the man to see if it can winch him out.

The Morning Bulletin reported on Saturday how flooding had closed sections of the Gregory, Capricorn and Dawson highways.

Emergency services plead with drivers not to endanger themselves and their passengers by driving into flood zones.