Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SCN290113SEWAGE Caption: Floodwaters and sewage pour out of a manhole in Mountain Creek.
SCN290113SEWAGE Caption: Floodwaters and sewage pour out of a manhole in Mountain Creek.
Crime

Boiler maker seeks $775k for manhole workplace injury

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
20th Aug 2018 1:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CENTRAL Queensland boilermaker is suing a company that has gone into administration for a workplace accident in 2016.

Brendan James Muller, 40, was working at a site in Biloela for Gavrock Pty Ltd when he sustained injury to his back while lifting a manhole cover.

Documents filed with the Supreme Court in Rockhampton by Mr Muller's lawyers, Chris Trevor and Associates, stated Mr Muller had been working on the Dee St line that a manhole next to power infrastructure on Netley St was connected to.

The document says rain fell on the weekend before the incident on September 12, 2016, with dirt running into the manhole, which was cleaned by a vacuum truck on more than one occasion.

Mr Muller used two manhole lifters to move the manhole cover from the frame, finding the manhole lid very difficult to lift because of dirt washed up around the edges during the weekend rain.

The document claims as he grasped the manhole cover and attempted to lift it to expose the hole, he experienced back pain.

He sustained soft tissue damage to the lower back, aggravated an existing condition and injured the right side of the joint between the spine and pelvis - the sacroiliac.

Mr Muller's lawyers are seeking up to $776,614 in damages.

The Morning Bulletin contacted both his lawyers and the administrators for Gavroc for comment, but there has been no response.

biloela rain tmbcourt workplace accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Overdose scares young addict off drugs

    premium_icon Overdose scares young addict off drugs

    Crime 'After a recent hospitalisation, I don't want to go any where near drugs'

    • 20th Aug 2018 2:00 AM
    717 fires across Queensland in past five days

    717 fires across Queensland in past five days

    Breaking ALMOST 50 fires have started in Central Region in the past five days

    'Heartbreaking loss': Cyclones beaten in QBL semi

    premium_icon 'Heartbreaking loss': Cyclones beaten in QBL semi

    Basketball Rocky team's championship hopes dashed by Townsville

    CQ woman's burning desire to keep us safe

    premium_icon CQ woman's burning desire to keep us safe

    News Naomi Barton's sizzling passion for safety

    Local Partners