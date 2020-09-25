Menu
Crime

Boilermaker to face jail if he gets behind the wheel again

Kristen Booth
25th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A BOILERMAKER who “seems incapable of complying with the rules”, provided police with a false name when pulled over for a random breath test.

About 10.30am on April 5, Luke Anthony Hughes, 40, was intercepted by police for a RBT on Queen Elizabeth Dve, Dysart, while his licence was disqualified by court order.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Paul Cramp said when questioned, Hughes said he didn’t have a licence on him at the time but provided a name and address.

He was warned about providing false information and when checks were carried out, police suspected false information had been provided.

He said he could return to his accommodation and prove it was correct and police agreed, following him to the accommodation.

Hughes was overcome with remorse and provided his true name and told police he lied because he knew he was unlicensed, Sgt Cramp said.

Hughes pleaded guilty at Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 24, to driving unlicensed, disqualified by court order and contravening the direction of police.

Magistrate Robert Walker said Hughes had a terrible criminal and traffic history and seemed to be incapable of complying with the rules.

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for two years. The convictions were recorded.

Mr Walker said if Hughes were to drive while disqualified he would face a period of imprisonment.

