Bold $30M plan for Keppel convention centre, aquatic complex

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry, LNP Keppel Candidate Adrian de Groot (second from left), QLD LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander, and Keppel Bay Sailing Club director Sandra Byrt.

MONEY for a 1000-seat Keppel Bay Sailing Club Convention and Sporting Hub was today laid down by State LNP Deputy Leader Tim Mander and Keppel candidate Adrian de Groot, but Brittany Lauga, the Keppel seat’s current occupant, doubted the opposition party’s accounting.

Mr Mander said $10 million, in addition to $20 million from the Federal Government, would be put towards a convention centre, hotel, aquatic centre, and sports hub so that the sailing club could become “a world class site for conventions” and a potential Olympic training location.

He said if the LNP was elected, work would begin next year and take about 12 months to complete.

“Last time I was here, we had the Keppel Bay Sailing Club showed me their plans, their vision, for the future,” he said.

“I have to say that I was incredibly impressed by it.”

Mr Mander called the project a “huge tourist boost for Yeppoon and the greater Central Queensland area.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.

Ms Lauga said the LNP’s commitments across the state had not been transparently accounted for.

“The LNP has made over $23 billion in unfunded, uncosted election commitments which they have not yet released their costings for,” she said.

“The only way the LNP can pay for these ‘announcements’ is by cutting services, sacking workers and selling assets.

“It’s in the LNP’s DNA to cut, sack and sell. They’ve done it before and they will do it again.

“Where is this money coming from? Who or what will be sacked?

Mr de Groot said he was “all about jobs in Keppel,” which he said the sailing club development would provide.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club director and volunteer Sandra Byrt said the concept was “absolutely exciting and fantastic for our community”.

We bring lots of tourism dollars to this community,” she said.

“Keppel Bay Sailing Club has always supported the local businesses: we buy our produce from the local area; we also get our services done through local businesses; we’re a community club; we’re a not-for-profit organisation.”

“We would love to put our hand up to be an Olympic venue, or an Olympic training venue … not just for sailing, but for other aquatic events on the coast.”