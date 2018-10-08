Menu
QUARRY PLAN: Rockhampton Regional Council is set to go ahead with a new quarry planned for the Bouldercombe area.
Council News

Bold plan to bring boulders out of Bouldercombe

Leighton Smith
by
8th Oct 2018 2:12 PM
A PROPOSAL to build a new quarry near Bouldercombe, south of Rockhampton was considered by Rockhampton Regional Council's Planning and Regulatory Committee last week.

Approval was sought to change of the rural zoned area for use as an extractive industry operation which was considered to be "small in nature” with the operator extracting approximately 20000 ton of decomposed granite per annum across approximately four hectares.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said while this quarry project still needed to go through the full council meeting for approval, it was positive to see another business wanting to open up.

"What they're looking at is an operation over about four hectares and the type of equipment we'd be seeing is diggers, excavators and front end loaders as well as a crushing and screening plant,” Cr Strelow said.

The council is set to approve a new quarry at Bouldercombe.
Located 23km south of Rockhampton at 248 Kabra Road, the site had a total land area of 550 hectares, with 1.5km frontage to Moonmera Road as the main access and frontages on Poison Creek Road, Quinn Road and the Burnett Highway.

Council's report regarded the proposed development as keeping with the purpose of the Rural Zone and complying with the provisions in the applicable codes, and hence was recommended for approval, subject to the conditions.

