Bold plan to slash Rocky's huge power bill

SOLAR STATION: Councillors Tony Williams and Neil Fisher review plans for a solar farm at the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant, which was this week approved by council. Chris Ison ROK240717csolar2

A SMALL-scale solar facility will soon be offsetting Rockhampton Regional Council's biggest electricity drain, after councillors approved plans to install renewable energy at a water treatment plant.

In choosing how to invest the new Sustainable Rockhampton Investment Fund, councillors were briefed on the benefits of small-scale renewable energy which could be co-located at existing facilities using most of the power generated.

A report presented to council on Tuesday stated this option minimised upfront costs, and ensured the direct use of energy to offset power costs.

There are 19 facilities making up the majority of council's electricity use, with the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant the most expensive to run at approximately $1.2million annually.

It uses about 36 per cent of all council's energy.

Rockhampton Airport, the North Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant and City Hall are also major consumers.

These sites are supplied power from Stanwell, with bulk electricity bought at a cheaper rate than retail.

Land adjacent the Glenmore Water Treatment Plant was also found to be the most suitable for ground-mounted panels, an option with councillors have been looking at for some time.

There's space for up to 2MW to be installed and a recent electrical upgrade means minimal work is needed to connect solar to existing infrastructure.

Modelling based on power use from the past one to two years at Glenmore suggests a 2MW capacity could save over $1million over a 25-year period. However, single axis tracking systems could increase power generation by 15 to 25 per cent and therefore increase savings.

Council set aside $2.6million for the Sustainable Rockhampton Investment Fund in 2018-19, with power bill savings to feed back into this pool.

These funds will be used to progress Glenmore solar, but council will also invest in other priority small-scale sites as the budget allows.

The report estimates the majority of council's operational electricity needs could be sourced from renewable energy by 2022 if small-scale solar is installed at the five other suitable sites.

These were the airport, City Hall, South Rockhampton Sewage Treatment Plant (after the flood levee is installed), Dooley St council depot, and the Rockhampton Showgrounds.