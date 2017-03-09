Bold women to be celebrated this weekend

LOCAL women who have contributed to the arts will come together this weekend to share their experiences.

The Red Dahlia Bar on East St will play host to the talented bunch this Saturday as they celebrate all that is woman.

Bold Women is an International Women's Day event celebrating women working in the arts in the Rockhampton region.

The diverse mix of talented Central Queenslanders will include Yeppoon based writer and poet Kristin Hannaford, whose work has been published in the Australian Poetry Journal and in four of her own collections of poetry.

Singer-songwriters Narelle Shirmer and Sophie Rose will also be there as well as dancers from Sabaya Bellydance and comedians Jodie van de Wetering and Anne Galvin.

Event details

What: Bold Women

When: Saturday, March 11 from 6.30pm to late

Where: The Red Dahlia Bar at 75 East St

Cost: $10, includes free mocktail or soft drink