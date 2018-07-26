Menu
Back Roads host Heather Ewart pictured in Canowindra. Supplied by ABC-TV.
Opinion

Bolt overlooks ABC's showcase of colourful Aussie characters

26th Jul 2018 7:00 AM
IT IS not often I agree with Andrew Bolt, however, his imploring us to go and see what is so great about Australia is on the money in his article "Time to recall a national vision" (Daily, July 23).

While he laments the TV shows which once showcased our wide brown land he overlooks the ABC series Back Roads which reveals the wonderful, colourful characters who live in our widespread, diverse communities as well as the beautiful landscapes of Australia.

Who wouldn't want to take a paddle boat down the Murray River after Heather Ewart's trip?

For those who have yet to see it I heartily recommend Back Roads.

It is fine example of the value of our national broadcaster as I doubt any commercial channel would bother with such a program.

ROBYN DEANE

Bli Bli

