BOM: 'Active system' to bring deluge to Rocky in days

The Bureau of Meteorology rainfall forecast to May 19.

CAPRICORNIA is about to cop "the Kit and Caboodle" when an upper-trough arrives on Thursday.

A "fairly active system" could bring rain, storms, and damaging winds, weather experts at the Bureau of Meteorology warn.

Meteorologist Chris Joseph said BoM is "conservatively" banking on the upper-trough widespread fall of 25-50mm across Central Queensland over a 24-hour period.

But Mr Joseph said some areas could receive much higher isolated fall.

"We are looking at potentially a decent sort of rainfall event," Mr Joseph said.

"And you could see storms developing throughout."

"At times like this, some areas could receive heavier rainfall, so as we get closer to the event, we will get a better handle on how its developing."

The trough, currently moving across the nation's interior, would intensify into Friday and Saturday before possibly easing late Sunday.

"We expect that system to push through and bring further rainfall to Capricornia over the weekend," he said.

"You can expect the system to clear by late Sunday, but (predicting) when it will clear is looking a bit tricky at this stage."

He said the system would begin dumping down on large swathes of the western part of the state before intensifying along the coast.

"There's a very large area that is going to be under the influence of this system," he said.

"We are expecting it to bring substantial rainfall to part of the south-east corner and Capricornia."

"It's going to be fairly widespread across a large part of Queensland."

BoM initially were at pains to forecast what exactly the system would bring, but Mr Joseph said models are beginning to consistently show Capricornia will receive a downpour.

BoM meteorologists now believe there is a "high-chance" of showers in Rockhampton on Thursday.