Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A flood warning has been issued for the Upper Dawson river.
A flood warning has been issued for the Upper Dawson river. Mike Knott BUN181017FLOODING2
Weather

BoM alert: Flood warning issued for Central Qld river

Steph Allen
by
22nd Feb 2018 12:17 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has released a minor flood warning for the Upper Dawson River as rain continues to fall across the region.

After 80-120mm of rainfall was recorded over the Upper Dawson catchment area in the past 24 hours, the Dawson River at Taroom is currently at 2.79 metres and rising.

The river levels are expected to exceed the minor flood level of 4.5 metres tonight.

Further showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area throughout the day.

  • The Dawson River at Taroom is at 2.79 metres and rising.
  • The Dawson River at Utopia Downs is at 5.85 metres and rising.
  • The Dawson River at Tarana Crossing is at 4.89 metres and rising.
  • The Juandah Ck at Windamere is at 2.72 metres and falling.

Although the Dawson River is a part of the Fitzroy catchment, the Fitzroy river itself is not expected to flood at this stage.

Flood Safety Advice:Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

The next warning will be issued tomorrow morning.

Related Items

bureau of meteorology flood warning upper dawson river
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Rocky barrister announced as new Supreme Court judge

Rocky barrister announced as new Supreme Court judge

News A NEW Supreme Court Justice for Central Queensland has been announced.

JOBS RUSH: Adani reveals how many in Rocky hungry for work

JOBS RUSH: Adani reveals how many in Rocky hungry for work

Business Thousands of applicants desperate to secure a job at CQ's mega mine.

MASTER STROKE: Hundreds stream into Rocky for Qld titles

MASTER STROKE: Hundreds stream into Rocky for Qld titles

Sport Five-day event to pump big bucks into region's economy

WET WEATHER CRASHES: CQ emergency services kept busy

WET WEATHER CRASHES: CQ emergency services kept busy

News Mount Morgan car collision, Kawana fire and Coast car on embankment

Local Partners