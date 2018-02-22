BoM alert: Flood warning issued for Central Qld river

A flood warning has been issued for the Upper Dawson river.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has released a minor flood warning for the Upper Dawson River as rain continues to fall across the region.

After 80-120mm of rainfall was recorded over the Upper Dawson catchment area in the past 24 hours, the Dawson River at Taroom is currently at 2.79 metres and rising.

The river levels are expected to exceed the minor flood level of 4.5 metres tonight.

Further showers and thunderstorms are expected in the area throughout the day.

The Dawson River at Utopia Downs is at 5.85 metres and rising.

The Dawson River at Tarana Crossing is at 4.89 metres and rising.

The Juandah Ck at Windamere is at 2.72 metres and falling.

Although the Dawson River is a part of the Fitzroy catchment, the Fitzroy river itself is not expected to flood at this stage.

Flood Safety Advice:Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Current emergency information is available at www.qld.gov.au/alerts

The next warning will be issued tomorrow morning.