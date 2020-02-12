BoM: CQ city to break monthly rain average

THE wet weather isn’t over yet for Rockhampton, with forecasters predicting storm and shower activity to continue for the rest of the week, leading to a wetter than average month.

In just the past week, the Beef Capital has received 127mm, not far off the city’s average for the month of 144mm.

Computer modelling forecast of rain over the next four days.

Bureau of Meteorology’s Alex Majchrowski said despite the area being on the ridge of a high pressure system, which could dry things up leading into the end of the month, the city could possibly reach the average or even higher.

Annie Cocking shared this photo of the Thomson River at Longreach after plenty of rain this past week

“The high pressure will play into the weekend, replacing the upper trough but at the moment Rockhampton is on track for a wetter than average month,” he said.

On Tuesday night, Rockhampton received 25mm, with the most significant total near Rockhampton measured at Pocket Creek – 80mm.

Computer modelling forecast of rain over the next week.

Rolleston has also had some heavy falls, with 264mm falling in the past week.

“We have an upper trough sitting over the southern part of state, bringing lots of instability and combined with the moisture in the air, it’s kicked up the rainfall with shower and storm activity,” Mr Majchrowski said.

48mm fell at Angela Van Bael's property at Theodore

For the rest of the week, Rockhampton has a chance of showers and thunderstorms every day.

“There will be no significant totals, all under 10mm every day,” he said.

“The chance of storms will ease from Friday onwards, and showers will continue until Tuesday next week.”

Unfortunately the rain has not spread as far west as Longreach, but towns around the Central Highlands, including Emerald, Rolleston and Springsure, have received scattered showers.

On Wednesday, BoM predicted less than 10mm for the Highlands (with a potential for more if under a storm), and slightly higher falls for Rockhampton.

Madeleine Clark has received a total of 346mm this year at Rolleston.

Who Got The Rain?

• Madeleine Clark: Another 10mm in early storm (Wednesday) morning. For a total of 346mm so far this year. Basalt Creek Rolleston Qld. Feeling very grateful.

• Angela Van Bael: 48mm in an early morning storm at “Gunnsend” Theodore 4719.

• Maurice Conway: Green and wet in Yeppoon 4703 to start 2020. Took 10 rainfall events to deliver 68mm in Jan. So far for Feb we have rain on 9 of 11 days and received 154mm (best falls 50 and 56mm). Total 222mm. Hope it keeps coming.

• Annie Cocking: The old bridge on the Thomson River at Longreach it’s just lapping the bottom of the old bridge. A good run from up stream.

• Jos Maclean: 50mm “Coolum” Baralaba!

• Mitchell Small: 30mm Lake Lindsay south of Middlemount.

• Ann Harrison: 40mm out of storm early this morning Theodore.

• Margaret Dale: 39mm. Theodore in a storm Wednesday.