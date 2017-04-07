29°
Critical Alert

BOM: Don't expect the flood to end soon

Luke J Mortimer
| 7th Apr 2017 6:42 PM Updated: 6:49 PM
Flood water Depot Hill.
Flood water Depot Hill. Allan Reinikka ROK070417aflood26

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HYDROLOGISTS at the Bureau of Meteorology are warning Rockhampton's major flood is staying for days.  

BoM's latest warning states that the flood level is expected to hold steady at 8.8m for the rest of Friday before it slightly recedes where it will stay about the major flood level of 8.5m for most of Saturday.

BoM forecaster Michael Paech said the epic size of the Fitzroy catchment means it has an unusually long flood peak.

"It comes down to that catchment," Mr Paech said.

"It's such a huge catchment, the size of Texas. That's a huge catchment and there's still a lot of water making its way down stream.

"It won't be really quick. We've still got a long way to go before it recedes. We may start to see it recede tomorrow or beyond."

Latest River Heights for Fitzroy R at Rockhampton.
Latest River Heights for Fitzroy R at Rockhampton.

BoM's warning shows flood waters well up stream at The Gap and Laurel Bank along the Fitzroy have begun receding.

Yaamba, currently at 15.75m, is expected to fall below the major flood level of 15m tomorrow, days after reaching a 16.1m peak on Thursday at midnight. 

Topics:  weather wildweather

Rocky industry giant loses almost a million a day in floods

Rocky industry giant loses almost a million a day in floods

Major Rocky employers are ready to get back to business next week as flood waters start to recede.

BREAKING: IKEA makes exciting Rockhampton announcement

IKEA will open a Gladstone warehouse.

IKEA has made an exciting announcement for Rocky shoppers today.

Rockhampton Airport runway sinks in flood

FLY WITH ME: Scott Waters surveys flood waters at Rockhampton Airport

A huge amount of Rockhampton's runway has gone under.

PHOTOS: Stunning aerial shots of Rocky flood peak

1pm from the RACQ CAPRICORN HELICOPTER RESCUE SERVICE helicopter

STUNNING aerial photos show the extent of the Rockhampton floods.

Local Partners

It's a wild and Wicked night out at the theatre

Rocky theatre shines in this exciting production

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

WHAT'S ON: Rocky might be flooding but the show must go on

Wicked cast members Angelo Conway as Fiyero,Amanda Hock as Elphaba and Emma McGuire as Galinda.

Plenty of events happening across CQ this weekend

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

HIGHLIGHTS: Packed program for expanding festival

CEREMONY: The planting combines all things arts, earth and science across three days at Woodfordia.

The Planting is expected to grow by 25% this year

GIG GUIDE: Even Debbie can't stop the music

ROCK OUT: Kyle Gallagher will play at the Glenmore Tavern on Friday night.

Don't let a cyclone put a dampener on your weekend

'Let's get it over with': Kirsten Dunst hates shooting sex scenes

She's one of Hollywood's most bankable stars but Kirsten Dunst is completely over one part of her job ... sex scenes

Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

Australian musician Shannon Noll.

Singer Shannon Noll's assault charge dropped

REVIEW: Lots of laughs for Lego's capped crusader

CAPPED CRUSADER. The Lego Batman Movie.

DC: The house that Batman Built - according to Batman.

Iggy gets to the bottom of weight loss success

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea.

How did rapper Iggy Azalea shake off six kilos?

Brad shows off lean new look

Brad Pitt arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of The Lost City of Z at the ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday.

Slimmer Brad Pitt 'healthy and much happier'

Legendary comedian Don Rickles died aged 90

Don Rickles, pictured with John Stamos and Kathy Griffin, was one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood.

Don Rickles has died aged 90

Coast man leaves Millionaire Hot Seat $10k richer

Will Sinclair accepts a cheque from Eddie McGuire for his win on Millionaire Hot Seat last night.

Rock trivia is music to the ears for winning game show contestant

Fantastic Family Home In Frenchville - Priced To Sell - $279,000

125 Plahn Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This brilliant property, perfectly positioned, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville, features a beautifully presented highset family home with a cool...

The Largest and Best in the Complex!

19/14 Elma Street, Cooee Bay 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

If you are looking to down size or invest then look no further for this fully renovated beachside unit! Walking distance to both Cooee Bay and Lammermoor Beach...

PANORAMIC VALLEY VIEWS! LUXURY LIVING!

3 Samuel Place, Rockyview 4701

House 3 1 2 $535,000

5,565M2 of ELEVATED LUXURY COUNTRY LIVING! This home will IMPRESS with its BREATH-TAKING panorama of the Olive Estate Valley. - Just 12 Mins North of Parkhurst...

SOLID, RENOVATED AND IN AN UPMARKET ADDRESS. REDUCED TO $269,000

34 Oswald Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 1 NEW PRICE...

The renovations are completed & this Solid timber home is ready for you to move straight into. The interior has been freshly painted internally & externally. The...

A Place to call HOME!

15 Standish Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 2 $359,000

Looking for a beautiful high set home in Norman Gardens featuring 3 bedrooms close to schools, public transport and shopping facilities? This one might be perfect...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 2 $425,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

WHATS THE DIFFERENCE? SIDE ACCESS!!!! $389,000 NEG.

5 Stan Jones Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS PROPERTY AND OTHERS IN THIS STREET IS THE DOUBLE DRIVEWAY AND SIDE ACCESS. INSPECT ASAP Relax on the covered timber deck that overlooks...

HIDDEN FAMILY GEM IN NORMAN GARDENS

21 Primrose Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $375,000

839m2 with limited SIDE ACCESS and plenty of room to put in a SHED and POOL - FAMILIES will love this one - SO HURRY!! - Offering relaxed family living with...

Amazing First Home Starter

173 Lakes Creek Road, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 3 $225,000

Situated on a 1012m2 block is this treasure! Featuring 3 comfortable size bedrooms, master bedroom offers a walk in robe and plenty of space to create an ensuite...

FAMILY LIFESTYLE IN QUIET CUL-DE-SAC POSITION

301 Kime Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 2 2 $295,000

The astute Buyer WILL NOT go past this OPPORTUNITY to secure a PRIME PROPERTY brimming with ENDLESS potential… - Exceptionally SPACIOUS = FAMILY LIVING at its...

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!