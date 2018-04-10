Menu
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris is at a moderate chance of forming while Tropical Cyclone Keni is not expected to hit mainland.
Weather

BoM experts confirm ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris may reform

Shayla Bulloch
by
10th Apr 2018 11:35 AM

EXPERTS confirm ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris could redevelop off the Queensland coast in the next few days after modelling shows the system moving north-west

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, there was a 20 to 50 per cent chance of the system reforming from Thursday onwards after looming around the state for more than two weeks.

Weather forecaster at BoM, Jim Richardson, said current weather trends were favourable for redevelopment after the next 24 hours.

"The system is moving slowly north to north-west and towards end of the week it will move further west," he said.

"But how quickly it forms and how far it travels is uncertain."

Despite these predictions, Naval Oceanic Portal said the upgrade in storm status was due to "increased surface winds and improved storm structure".

Maximum sustained surface winds are estimated at 20 to 25 knots.

While ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris lurks off the Queensland coast, a strong tropical cyclone has developed near Fiji.

Tropical Cyclone Keni is predicted to move "north and develop into a significant tropical cyclone before returning on a southward track".

Mr Richardson said the system was no threat to the Queensland mainland.

