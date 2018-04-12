BoM explains ex-Cyclone Iris' rare behaviour as she weakens

Ex-tropical cyclone Iris has a low chance of reforming as it tracks slowly west as a low pressure system.

Ex-tropical cyclone Iris has a low chance of reforming as it tracks slowly west as a low pressure system. BoM

LINGERING ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris is finally expected to clear from the Coral Sea after weeks of uncertainty.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the tropical low system has a low chance of regenerating after reforming twice since its inception on March 28.

Weather forecaster, Chris Joseph, said the low pressure system had broken up dramatically.

"You can hardly find the system anywhere on the satellite picture now,” he said.

Earlier this week, BoM predicted the low pressure system had a medium chance of reforming from today onwards.

The latest information released yesterday confirmed this chance had been downgraded to low.

Mr Joseph expected the system to track very slowly towards the west with just a 5 per cent to 20 per cent chance of reforming.

"It's been a system which has stuck around for quite a while and it is not often you have systems doing this sort of thing,” he said.

Likening Iris to Tropical Cyclone Erica, Mr Joseph said it had been more than a decade since a system lingered off shore for so long.

"The last time we seen a system develop on three separate occasions was back in 2003,” he said.

"If it were to develop again it would match TC Erica, but we don't expect it to at this stage.”

The low pressure system was expected to bring rain to the tropics as it moved across the Queensland Peninsula, but Central Queensland was due to miss out.

"There is a bit of an increase of rain on the central coast as the winds become more easterly, but it will likely stay up north,” Mr Joseph said.

Despite hope for rain around CQ and the Central Highlands, total forecast rainfall in the region was around five to 10mm in the next week.