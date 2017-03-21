29°
News

BOM: Falls of 150mm could hit Rockhampton by morning

Luke J Mortimer
| 21st Mar 2017 6:35 PM Updated: 7:50 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HYPE is growing for what weather experts at the Bureau of Meteorology believe will be a deluge in Rockhampton tomorrow.

Models from multiple agencies, including the Bureau and BSCH, reveal Rockhampton and surrounding regions are at the epicentre of a trough that's expected to steam through Central Queensland by morning.

BoM issued a warning late this afternoon warning of widespread falls of 80-100m, with isolated falls expected to hit a range of 100-150mm.

FULL MAP OF FLOODS | Rain closes 22 roads as BOM predicts 100mm Rocky downpour

INCOMING? Rockhampton, in the purple, is at the epicentre of a huge trough moving off the Coral Sea.
INCOMING? Rockhampton, in the purple, is at the epicentre of a huge trough moving off the Coral Sea.

The Bureau is tipping rain and storms for most of Queensland, but it singled out Rockhampton, Yeppoon, and Gladstone as areas that are in the firing line for the heaviest falls.

"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue for much of Queensland with the heaviest falls in the central coastal region from Rockhampton and Yeppoon," BoM's warning states.

Despite flash flooding already shutting down 22 roads in the Fitzroy region, the release also warned more could be on its way. 

"Localised flash flooding is a possibility … and the public is urged to stay tuned for warnings, exercise caution if caught in a heavy downpour and never walk, ride or drive through floodwaters."

WATCH | Yeppoon residents prepare for flooding

A Bureau spokeswoman said she expected Rockhampton to receive between 50-100mm, but the isolated falls of 150mm are possible.

She said the Bureau wouldn't know if the deluge would bring flooding to Rockhampton until tomorrow.

"It's hard to say (if it will flood) at this stage, we will probably know more tomorrow," she said.

Storm Chaser Jeff Higgins, of Higgins Storm Chasing, also posted models to social media, which showed Yeppoon, Rockhampton, and Gladstone copping the bulk of the heavy rain.  

A deluge has already brought havoc to many roads across the Gladstone region, Rockhampton region, and Livingstone region. 

Yeppoon has collected a whopping 140mm since 9am yesterday, while Rockhampton has collected 77.6mm.

Gladstone Airport radar has picked up 77mm since 9am yesterday.

NOTE: We update this chart every hour. Today's totals started at 9am today.  This chart was last updated at 4pm.

Topics:  bom bureau of meteology rain rockhampton weather wildweather

BOM: Falls of 150mm could hit Rockhampton by morning

BOM: Falls of 150mm could hit Rockhampton by morning

FREAKY models reveal 150mm isolated falls could hit Rockhampton.

Pregnant woman angry with her meth-using pig hunter partner

Dion James Jackson had his day in court last week.

HE'D finally cleaned up, but just before she was due, this happened.

Rain closes 22 roads as BOM predicts 100mm Rocky downpour

BLOCKED: Eight roads in the Fitzroy region are blocked due to flash flooding.

ELEVEN roads go under water as Central Queensland cops a deluge.

'He was our little bundle of joy': Guilty plea

The Moranabah community are fundraising in memory of toddler Hemi Les Burke. Photo Contributed

Dad critical of charge being downgraded

Local Partners

Dedicated to saving animals

RESCUE for rescues is a newly founded organization supplying short term foster carers to non for profit, no kill animal rescues saving off death row in pounds.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

60 pages of preppie pics in tomorrow's Bully

DON'T MISS: My First Year 2017 will be out on Wednesday, March 22 capturing the smiles of every prep student in the region including St Anthony's Prep Purple (pictured).

The countdown is on!

NITELIFE: Were you snapped out on the town?

L-R Tayla Sisley, Haylie Finning and Kayla Ohl at the Ginger Mule.

There was non-stop entertainment in Rockhampton this weekend

GALLERY: Punters channel the luck of the Irish at race day

L-R Brittany McHugh, Emma Rewald, Taleisha Bennier and Olivia Galloway at St Patrick's Day Races at Callaghan Park.

Were you snapped by our photographer at the St Patrick's Day Races?

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Lesbian Power Ranger makes history

The new Power Rangers movie features an openly gay superhero in what is believed to be a first in film history.

Married at First Sight twins 'at war' over 'husband'

Perth twin sisters Sharon and Michelle Marsh fail out over the Snapchat fight in the latest episode of Married at First Sight.

“Don’t get weird about the Nick thing."

The Bachelor led to ‘drinking problems’

The Bachelor contestant Lana Jeavons-Fellows.

Former contestant has told how she turned to partying after the show

Triple J's One Night Stand coming to Mount Isa

Concert goers enjoy music at Triple J's One Night Stand in Geraldton in 2016.

YOUTH radio station's free, all-ages concert coming to regional Qld.

Toowoomba filmmaker's big win at Miami film festival

BIG WIN: Director Iain Fulton filming a scene from his award-winning film Velvet Boulevard.

A filmmaker's university project won an award at a Miami festival

Andrew and Vanessa say 'I do' all over again

Rockhampton native Andrew Hill renews his vows with Vanessa Belvedere on Married At First Sight.

ROCKY man is one step closer to happily ever after with TV bride

The sexiest MKR challenge yet

Courtney and Valerie have these expressions for a good reason.

THE challenge is to make sauce worth bottling, and it’s sexy.

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $599,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

An Exciting Opportunity!

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Calling first home buyers. This property has everything you need, including the beautiful in-ground swimming pool that you have on your wish list. Walk to the golf...

Opportunity with a View

12/22 Victoria Parade, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 3 2 2 $459,000

This is a unique and affordable opportunity for you to buy a piece of real estate on the Rockhampton River, This wonderful unit is just a short walk to cafes...

Massive Home With 3 Living Areas

88 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $539,000

A magnificent executive style family home designed with large open areas finished beautifully with fans and air-conditioning throughout. You will appreciate all...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 6 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 11 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space and Quality with Breath Taking Unrestricted Mountainous...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $380,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR PATIO - Wonderfully presented this LARGE roomy...

One of the Finest in Hillside Estate

5 Walnut Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

This stunning home reflects a combination of style, comfort and quality. If you are looking for a lavish lifestyle of luxury, look no further than this show piece...

For Sale / For Lease Classic Gable, Furnished Professional Offices, Rockhampton CBD

161 Kent Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable ... $275,000 (Lease...

On offer is a beautifully refurbished two bedroom plus two sleepouts, Gable home that has been converted into furnished Professional Offices. Situated just four...

Completely Renovated

11 Burnett Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $239,000

Step inside and be inspired at what the owners have done to this little beauty. All the hard work has been taken care of with a new kitchen, new bathroom, new...

Fantastic Solid Home

20 Grevillea Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 1 $309,000...

Motivated sellers ready to sell today, offering you a low-set solid brick home in a peaceful street. This property is presented beautifully, is very neat and tidy...

Rate My Agent Awards: Ray White Rockhampton's strong showing

David Bell took out number one real estate agent in Rockhampton while sales and marketing specialist Barbara Harris took the number three ranking

David Bell voted in as top agent

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

What can $1.2 million buy you on the Capricorn Coast?

Keppel Real Estate.Photo Contributed

Mountain views, a gorgeous back deck, lush green improved pastures

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Massive Zilzie property sells, and you won't believe the view

RECENT SALE: A property in Zilzie Bay with spectacular views sells, with a previous asking price of over $900,000

The massive 9,400sqm property sold last month

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!