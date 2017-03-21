BOM: Falls of 150mm could hit Rockhampton by morning

HYPE is growing for what weather experts at the Bureau of Meteorology believe will be a deluge in Rockhampton tomorrow.

Models from multiple agencies, including the Bureau and BSCH, reveal Rockhampton and surrounding regions are at the epicentre of a trough that's expected to steam through Central Queensland by morning.

BoM issued a warning late this afternoon warning of widespread falls of 80-100m, with isolated falls expected to hit a range of 100-150mm.

INCOMING? Rockhampton, in the purple, is at the epicentre of a huge trough moving off the Coral Sea.

The Bureau is tipping rain and storms for most of Queensland, but it singled out Rockhampton, Yeppoon, and Gladstone as areas that are in the firing line for the heaviest falls.

"Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to continue for much of Queensland with the heaviest falls in the central coastal region from Rockhampton and Yeppoon," BoM's warning states.

Despite flash flooding already shutting down 22 roads in the Fitzroy region, the release also warned more could be on its way.

"Localised flash flooding is a possibility … and the public is urged to stay tuned for warnings, exercise caution if caught in a heavy downpour and never walk, ride or drive through floodwaters."

Sandbagging begins: SES crews across Central Queensland are not taking any chances and are sandbagging properties across the region.

A Bureau spokeswoman said she expected Rockhampton to receive between 50-100mm, but the isolated falls of 150mm are possible.

She said the Bureau wouldn't know if the deluge would bring flooding to Rockhampton until tomorrow.

"It's hard to say (if it will flood) at this stage, we will probably know more tomorrow," she said.

Storm Chaser Jeff Higgins, of Higgins Storm Chasing, also posted models to social media, which showed Yeppoon, Rockhampton, and Gladstone copping the bulk of the heavy rain.

A deluge has already brought havoc to many roads across the Gladstone region, Rockhampton region, and Livingstone region.

Yeppoon has collected a whopping 140mm since 9am yesterday, while Rockhampton has collected 77.6mm.

Gladstone Airport radar has picked up 77mm since 9am yesterday.

