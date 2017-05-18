BOM: Huge system with 100-200mm deluge hours away from Rocky

A SYSTEM that's dumping a deluge around Mackay is hours away from Rockhampton, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

Areas around Mackay already recorded 50-100mm in the day to 9am this morning as the epicentre of the rough that's brewed in the Coral Sea for days crosses the coast. Rain is still intensifying with more than 25mm recorded in some areas since 9am.

FORECAST: The Bureau's snapshot of what Central Queensland can expect over the next eight days.

Bureau weather expert Julian De Morton is tipping the deluge to dump down on large parts of the Rockhampton region when it arrives this afternoon or early evening.

"It's moving south … so really in the afternoon and evening is when it should start to pick up (in Rockhampton)," Mr De Morton said.

He said it is likely to dump a whopping 100-200mm "over the whole event" on large parts of the Rockhampton region.

"It's (Rockhampton) in the area where we are expecting falls of 100-200mm falls," he said.

He said the system's most intense section will pass over Rockhampton in the next 24 hours with "phases" of heavy rainfall.

"Exactly where you get the heavier bands, that's hard to forecast," he said.

"It can come in phases really."

BoM yesterday issued a flood watch for every single catchment from Cairns to Rockhampton.

BoM meteorologist Lauren Pattie told The Morning Bulletin The Bureau's hydrologists tip the Fitzroy catchment's Issacs River and Connors River to go under with minor to moderate flooding.