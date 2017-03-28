BoM hydrologist answers key questions on likelihood of Fitzroy flood

FLOOD FLASHBACK: Depot Hill resident Heather Wisley makes her way along Bolsover Street in Depot Hill on her way into town as the Fitzroy River approached 8.6m during the 2013 floods. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

IF FORECAST falls of 150-250mm across the Fitzroy catchment come to fruition, Rockhampton could be bracing for a flood.

While local officials are guarded over deploying the Local Disaster Management Committee, Bureau of Meteorology senior hydrologist Andy Barnes said the BoM were keeping a close eye on Queensland's largest river systems.

Mr Barnes said the current forecast from a BoM meteorologist suggests Central Queensland could get a "fairly widespread 150-250mm" within 24-hours as Cyclone Debbie tracks south-west after she crossed the north Queensland coast.

"Obviously that rainfall could continue a little bit longer," Mr Barnes said.

"The impact that we could see in the rivers, particularly the Fitzroy, we've already got a minor flood warning for the lower Isaac, which is obviously a bit north of Rockhampton," he said.

"But all that water's going to be working its way through the Fitzroy in the next few days, that's actually from previous rain that we've had though, so this additional rain on top of that, that's probably going to give us immediate rises in the lower Isaac.

"And then in terms of Rockhampton itself, while it's a little difficult to tell at this stage, just focusing on forecast rainfall we could potentially see minor flood levels in the next sort of week or two.

"It does take a while to work its way down through the system."

Mr Barnes suggested localised falls could see more immediate rises in the Fitzroy River.

WHAT WOULD IT TAKE FOR THE FITZROY TO FLOOD, BOM HYDROLOGIST EXPLAINS:

What would it take to concede, 'yes, we are experiencing a flood'?:

"That's a bit subjective, but in the Bureau we would call it a flood once it gets to the minor flood level," Mr Barnes said.

"We have got these classifications at various locations, so Rockhampton has a 'minor', 'moderate' and 'major'.

"So in the context of things at the moment, a minor flood through Rockhampton I think it does cause some minor inconvenience, but it's not as severe as some moderate or major flood.

"And Rockhampton is obviously somewhere that's unfortunately not unfamiliar with some of those bigger floods over the last few years."

What sort of rainfalls would we need to see a flood event?:

Mr Barnes said if the sorts of rainfalls experienced across other catchments fell over the Fitzroy, "that would certainly give us some flooding throughout the catchment".

"But at the moment the model scenarios... they're based on getting between 150-250mm fairly widespread, but obviously within that you get a lot of variation," he said.

"If you were to get some particularly intense rainfalls we may see some river level rises earlier than what models suggest."

How does the bureau work with local disaster management groups?:

"I guess that would be their decision to activate or not, it rests with the local council itself," Mr Barnes said.

"But we obviously provide information through to council on which they'll base those decisions, and we can provide modelled information based on forecast rainfall which gives them an indication of what's expected to happen.

"But at the end of the day the final decision obviously rests with councils about whether to activate or not.

"And it's not just the flood side either of course, if you've got other impacts such as wind or whatever it may be that in itself will help whether to make that decision or not whether to activate."

What is the likelihood we will face a flood event in Rockhampton?:

"It's tricky to say until the rain has fallen but at this stage we have certainly got the Fitzroy catchment within our flood watch which does mean flooding is possible above the minor flood level," Mr Barnes said.

"Once we go through the events over the next day or two we are going to see that rain moving to the catchment we will have a much better idea of what's expected, and once that rains actually on the ground we know what we are dealing with, and our modelling will be more accurate in terms of what the impacts are likely to be through Rockhampton and other parts of the catchment."

