BOM issues severe weather warning for parts of CQ

RUNNING MAN: Caught and aptly named by many photographers in recent storms. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail

RUNNING MAN: Caught and aptly named by many photographers in recent storms. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN260913LIG1

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for western parts of Central Queensland

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Ilfracombe, Aramac and Muttaburra.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: