BOM issues severe weather warning for parts of CQ

RUNNING MAN: Caught and aptly named by many photographers in recent storms. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
Zhanae Conway-Dodd
by

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning has been issued for western parts of Central Queensland

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the storms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Longreach, Barcaldine, Blackall, Ilfracombe, Aramac and Muttaburra.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

