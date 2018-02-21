BoM latest: SES called in as flash flooding hits CQ

The Bureau of Meteorology has released a thunderstorm warning regarding Queensland's current storm activity.

UPDATE 3.20pm: FLASH flooding has been reported on Macaulay Rd, Emerald, following a torrential downpour across Central Queensland.

Emerald Flash Flooding: Video footage from Emerald which received torrential rain causing flooding in some streets

The State Emergency Services (SES) have received a request for sandbagging on a residential property in Harris St, Emerald, where water was rising and reaching the back door.

The SES has warned people to not drive in flood waters.

The Bureau of Meteorology released a severe thunderstorm warning for areas including the Central Coast, Central Highlands and Coalfields.

The warning, issued at 3pm, stated that severe thunderstorms were expected to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the next several hours.

"Emerald has got 65mm since 9am this morning and 51mm at Emerald airport with similar totals around the Emerald area,” Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Sean Fitzgerald said.

"Emerald got the best today... most of that rain fell in a two hours period from 1-3pm.

"There are storms all over the state and even in parts of the south-east coast.”

Mr Fitzgerald said the storm activity appears to be heading northwards tomorrow.

However, he said there is still more chance of rain, showers and storms expected tomorrow from Tawantin to Townsville and as far inland as Emerald.

"It'll be the same of Friday with further heavier rain but the focus should be further north,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has urged people to keep an eye on warnings as they are updated.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to to be issued by 6pm.

INITIAL REPORT 12pm: A "VOLATILE” day is forecast for Central Queensland in the wake of a storm onslaught of wild wind and rain.

Computer modelling showing rain predictions for Central Queensland for 1pm today. Storm Cast

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak said towns across Central Queensland can expect the "lingering instability” of showers and thunderstorms from now into the weekend.

It comes as Higgins Storm Chasing join the hoards of social media commenters sharing incredible weather observations, and warning of more to come.

Severe thunderstorm in CQ: Residents share photos of the damage inflicted by a severe thunderstorm in Bluff, Central Queensland. First video by Penny Muller, second and third by Ashlyn Hoare.

"Today poses another volatile day for thunderstorms across Central & Northern Inland Queensland, pushing into the Northern Tropics,” Higgins posted to social media.

They said severe storms are "very likely” across northern inland and parts of central inland Queensland "with some cells possibly becoming dangerous during the afternoon”.

"Damaging to destructive winds over 125km/h, very heavy rainfall with localised falls of 75mm+ and large hail are all likely,” they said of the area in the white highlighted section of the below map.

More storms are heading our way today, according to Higgins. Higgins Storm Chasing

"Storms should initiate over inland areas and push into Northern Coast regions later in the night.”

Mr Blazak said "anyone is in for a storm” as an upper-level low shifts northward, taking the weather with it.

He said there's "no chance” the weather would clear in Rockhampton until the weekend, with a good chance of showers and stores still expected Saturday, to become more isolated Sunday.

"We can expect to see pretty good shower and storm activity,” Mr Blazak said.

"Each day we can expect to see 10-50mm... although some people might miss out.

"In very heavy rain spots there could be 20mm which could double or triple in a short space of time.”

Inland Central Queensland towns will be affected by the "fairly big system that is affecting quite big area of Queensland”.

"Anyone is in with a chance for a storm at the moment,” Mr Blazak said.

"Storms are less likely to continue today... but there's still potential for storm activity to continue for the rest of week and into the weekend.

"Today we're looking at widespread showers again today with most areas across Central Queensland receiving 15-20mm which could creep to 50mm in isolated areas for Capricornia and even across the Central Coast and across the range into the Coalfields.

"The very humid air at the surface for the last week combining with the cold wind in the upper atmosphere... there's an upper low still sitting in the Capricorn area today which is generating a lot of shower activity.”

ASSESSING THE DAMAGE:

TODAY, Central Queensland has taken to social media to share their accounts of the wild storm, which dumped upwards of 100mm of rain across a number of Central Queensland townships.

Rebecca Farquhar at Rolleston received 111mm from Tuesday morning to this morning.

Large hail was reported north of Clermont this afternoon. Facebook

"77mm came down in an hour so we will have some full dams,” she said on the Who Got The Rain? Facebook page.

"No wind or hail damage this time.

"Big falls like this have been few and far between for us so some elated cattlemen here.

"The poddies are happy and no longer need hay due to us receiving two lots of 10mm last week.”

Jessie Louise Andrews shares the damage in Clermont after a severe thunderstorm ripped through Central Queensland. Pictured is a bridge at Remembrance Way, Hoods Lagoon. Jessie Louise Andrews

Becky-Lee Finger posted that she received 49mm at Middlemount.

"In a pretty wild storm so far all I can see is a tree up rooted and a bit of water damage to the house... it was cyclonic,” she said.

BOM forecaster Adam Blazak said Emerald, Taroom, Clermont and Moranbah "were the focus” of the most extreme storm activity yesterday.

Injune received 108mm, Springsure received 101mm, 1770 received 122mm and Koumala, south of Mackay received 115mm.

FLOOD WATCH

BOM advise flooding is no longer expected across the Flood Watch area for the Dawson, Comet and Nogoa Rivers.

Further showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the region but widespread significant falls are not expected.