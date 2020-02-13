Menu
BoM: Minor flood warning update

Steph Allen
13th Feb 2020 3:24 PM
FLOODING continues on the Dawson River following with more heavy rain forecast for the Fitzroy catchment over the next few days.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued its latest minor flood warning for catchments affected by the Dawson River, including Theodore.

Minor flooding is expected at Taroom this afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms forecast for the area for the next few days.

Latest River Heights for Dawson River at Taroom.
The Dawson River is currently at 4.34m and steady, with levels at Taroom expected to exceed the minor flood level (4.5m) late this afternoon.

Several flood peaks are moving through the Dawson River downstream from Taroom.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Dawson river downstream of Theodore.

The Dawson River at Moura is currently at 5.6m and rising, with the river level at Moura likely to exceed the minor flood level (6m) late this afternoon.

River level data is not available for Baralaba (manual station).

Data from the nearby Baralaba automatic station shows the level remains above the minor flood level (4m) at approximately 6.8m and steady.

