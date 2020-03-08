Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast shows a tropical cyclone could come within close range of Townsville on Friday, March 13. Picture: Windy.TV
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast shows a tropical cyclone could come within close range of Townsville on Friday, March 13. Picture: Windy.TV
Weather

BOM predicts chance of tropical cyclone next week

Rainee Shepperson
8th Mar 2020 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TROPICAL cyclone could form within the next three days if conditions remain the same.

BOM forecaster Rosa Hoff said monsoonal activity in the north was expected to intensify next week, with a very low chance of a cyclone developing in three days and a moderate chance of one forming by next weekend.

It is too early to predict where the cyclone might track, but Ms Hoff said the most likely area for it to form was the northern Coral Sea along the peninsula. If formed, it would be called Tropical Cyclone Gretal.

An upper trough in south Queensland combined with the monsoon trough in the north is likely to dictate the level of activity and likelihood of the cyclone forming.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Mackay region throughout next week.

bom cyclone gretal mackay weather mackay weather forecast tropical cyclone
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: ’This is probably one of the best feelings going’

        premium_icon WATCH: ’This is probably one of the best feelings going’

        Sport Rockhampton Wolverines cap incredible debut season with the ultimate prize.

        Revealed: How you can be next to receive Stockland funding

        premium_icon Revealed: How you can be next to receive Stockland funding

        News Major retail group is encouraging Central Queensland’s not-for-profit organisations...

        Gallery: Rocky’s party people dance the week away

        premium_icon Gallery: Rocky’s party people dance the week away

        News Were you spotted out on the town over the weekend? Relive your memories inside.

        Apprentice caught drink driving

        premium_icon Apprentice caught drink driving

        News A CAPRICORN Coast apprentice’s limited traffic history stood him in good stead...