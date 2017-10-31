News

BoM predicts possible thunderstorm for Rocky

Green sky at Gracemere, 5:45pm. Chloè Fidler
by Sean Fox

ROCKHAMPTON might not be out of the wild storm woods yet.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a possible thunderstorm for Rockhampton tomorrow.

BoM said Rockhampton could expect possible showers and a storm tomorrow afternoon before sunny conditions set in on Thursday through to the weekend.

Rockhampton has broken its total rainfall record for the month of October, with 199mm recorded.

The previous highest was when the city recorded 175mm at Rockhampton Airport in 1912.

The highest recorded rainfall for one day in Rockhampton during October was 102mm, which happened on Wednesday, October 18.

The State Emergency Service (SES) said despite the severe thunderstorms that occurred yesterday, they were not called to any rescues.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology weather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

