BOM radar reveals Rocky could cop 400mm deluge

FRESH IMAGE: BoM have updated their radar image to show Central Queensland will receive more than 400mm in rain over the next eights days.

RAW RADAR images from the Bureau of Meteorology have placed Central Queensland at the epicentre of a huge system expected to hit Queensland in days.

Radar images show a large swathe of Central Queensland is expecting 150mm in rain over the next four days, but that dramatically rises to more than 400mm in the next eight days, coinciding with the arrival of a huge upper-trough on Thursday.

The images show Rockhampton and surrounding areas are expected to cop the heaviest falls as the entire state braces for the biggest rainfall event since ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

BoM weather expert Annabelle Ford said the upper-trough, currently travelling over the nation's interior for Central Queensland, will intensify in Capricornia on Thursday before it moves south throughout the day.

BoM forecasters believe the remnants of the system will keep dumping down on Capricornia until late Sunday, but the bulk of the system will hit the region on Thursday.

"That's where it is when that trough intensifies," Ms Ford said.

"It just happens to intensify when it's in that area."

She said exact locations tipped to cop 400mm could marginally change, but The Bureau is expecting it to intensify somewhere along Central Queensland's coast.

"There is a big system coming through, so there is a possibility of some heavier falls over that system," she said.

Ms Ford said The Bureau dramatically increase predictions of rainfall totals this morning as they had a much "higher confidence" in the accuracy of their modelling.

The Bureau increased the chance of rainfall to 95% on Thursday with a rainfall totals likely ranging from 15mm to 40mm. BoM is also expecting a 90% chance of rain on Friday. There is a chance of storms on both days.

"As it gets closer, we can get more confidence with the forecasts," she said.