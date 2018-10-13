BoM releases severe thunderstorm warning for Rocky region

A SEVERE thunderstorm warning with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and large hailstones has been released for the Capricornia district.

The Bureau of Meteorology released the warning at 12.30pm today.

The warning states severe thunderstorms are likely to "produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall which may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia district”.

Locations which may be affected include Rockhampton, Biloela, Blackwater, Yeppoon, Marlborough and Mount Morgan.

The next warning is due to be released by 3.30pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

Move your car under cover or away from trees.

Secure loose outdoor items.

Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For more information visit the Bureau of Meteorology's website.

Good amounts of rainfall have hit the Central Queensland region recorded in the 24 hours until 9am this morning (Saturday).

The Bureau of Meteorology data has recorded 15mm at Emerald and 18mm at Rolleston.

Parts around Theodore towards Cracow saw between 44-79mm.

Gladstone had 22mm and Rockhampton missed out with under 1mm.