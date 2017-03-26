BOM reveal exact course of Cyclone Debbie

THE BUREAU of Meteorology has narrowed down what they believe is the exact course of Cyclone Debbie.

>>Read the latest FREE Cyclone Debbie alerts here

But due to the volatile nature of Cyclone Debbie, weather experts at the Bureau have revealed a much wider area they will watch closely over the next five days.

New radar images from BoM show Cyclone Debbie will "most likely" make landfall between Ayr and Townville.

But BoM has widened the area the cyclone could hit over the next three days to include a massive area that extends as far south as Mackay to Mission Beach in the north.

CRASH COURSE: New radar images reveal where weather experts at BoM are watching closely. Note: Read the legend to see where the risk areas are over the next 72hrs and 120hrs.

Over the next five days, that range again widens to include an area spanning to just below Rockhampton in the south to Mission Beach in the north.

BoM have gradually extended warnings to include a larger area south of Cyclone Debbie, including St Lawrence, warning those areas south of the cyclone will most likely cop the most severe impact.

BoM's latest Cyclone Debbie forecast reveals that she has begun her long-expected track on a west-south-west course at 6km/h towards the coast.

She is expected to intensify into a category 3 Tropical Cyclone this evening.

But BoM believe she will further intensify into a Category 4 before making landfall on Tuesday morning.

Areas currently within Cyclone Debbie's sphere of influence extend to Bundaberg in the south, where wind speeds are currently at just 15-20 knots, and north to Cairns, where wind speeds are 30-35 knots.

BoM believes wind speeds will dramatically increase to 125km/h tonight.