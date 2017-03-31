BOM reveal exactly when Rockhampton homes will flood

Flood waters remain on Gladstone Road, The Bruce Highway, which has almost brought economic activity to a halt in Rockhampton. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK100111-flood-c4

HYDROLOGISTS at the Bureau of Meteorology have outlined exactly how Rockhampton's epic flood will unfold.

BoM believe the Fitzroy at Rockhampton will reach a "moderate" flood level of 7.5m on Sunday night or in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Fitzroy is currently at 5.9m but BoM warns it is rapidly rising.

Rockhampton homes will begin to flood when flood levels reach 7m.

The Fitzroy River will rapidly rise throughout Monday to more than 8.5m by Monday afternoon, flooding parts of Allenstown, Depot Hill, Park Avenue, Kawana, Berserker, and many major roads.

Homes in the cream will flood at 7m; Kahki at 7-7.5; Cyan at 7.5-8m; Maroon at 8-8.5m; Blue at 8.5-9; Yellow at 9-9.5m; Red at over 9.5m.

BoM are warning that the Fitzroy will continue to rise throughout Tuesday, peaking at 9.4m on Wednesday.

The Mackenzie River at Tartrus has become a trigger point for The Bureau hydrologists predicting what is in store for Rockhampton, as it is one of the few locations with clear data.

TRIGGER POINT: Record level of flood water is running down the Mackenzie River.

BoM's river gauge at Tartrus today smashed the 1991 record of 18.1m, reaching a peak of about 18.29m at 1.30pm.

"The main flood peak in the Fitzroy system is now in the Mackenzie at Tartrus and will move down stream over the next week," BoM warns.

"A major flood is expected at Rockhampton around Wednesday next week."

BoM has been watching four major rivers that feed the Fitzroy, including the Dawson, Mackenzie, Connors, and Isaac.

The Mackenzie, Connors, Isaac are in major flooding, while there is moderate flooding at the Dawson.

But BoM are particularly worried about what the Isaac and Connors are bringing to the Fitzroy, with the super storm of ex-Cyclone Debbie tearing out many of the rain and river height gauges.

But major flooding is occurring along the Isaac River at Yatton, which BoM believes will continue well into next week.

"There is very limited data available due to station and communication failures," the BoM warning states.